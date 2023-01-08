Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas dismisses Republican calls to resign over the border

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday rebuffed calls from leading Republicans to step aside -- or risk impeachment -- and underscored the critical nature of managing migration challenges "gripping" the Western Hemisphere.

"I've got a lot of work to do," Mayorkas told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "I'm proud to do it alongside 250,000 incredibly dedicated and talented individuals in the Department of Homeland Security, and I'm going to continue to do my work," he said.

Mayorkas said he would continue working through any investigations promised by the House GOP, whose lawmakers have been sharply critical of the Biden administration.

As the secretary prepares to join Joe Biden on Biden's first trip to the southern border as president, authorities there continue to take sweeping action to respond to the tens of thousands of migrants arriving each month.

"This is something that is not unique to the United States," Mayorkas said. "It's gripping the hemisphere and a regional challenge requires a regional solution."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.