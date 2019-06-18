ICE will begin removing 'millions of illegal aliens' next week, Donald Trump tweets

Jun 18, 2019, 12:48 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House, June 12, 2019, in Washington.PlayEvan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter late Monday night that Immigration and Customs Enforcement next week would begin "removing the millions of illegal aliens" from the U.S. "as fast as they come in."

Less than two weeks after signing a deal with Mexico to avoid another trade war, Trump said America's neighbor to the south now is "doing a very good job of stopping people long before they get to our Southern Border."

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House, June 12, 2019, in Washington.

Guatemala, Trump added, is close to signing a "Safe-Third Agreement," which means migrants fleeing from Honduras and El Salvador would be required to seek asylum there first before in the U.S.

Earlier on Monday, the State Department reported that it would freeze $185 million in aid to El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala "until the department is satisfied the Northern Triangle countries are taking concrete actions to reduce the number of migrants."

PHOTO: Buildings and air conditioned tents are shown in the Homestead Temporary Shelter For Unaccompanied Children on June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla. Joe Skipper/Getty Images, FILE
Buildings and air conditioned tents are shown in the Homestead Temporary Shelter For Unaccompanied Children on June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.

Trump's tweets came a day before he's expected to kick off his 2020 campaign at a major event in Orlando, Florida.

ABC News' Megan Hughes contributed to this report.