Idaho 2020 election results

Voters in Idaho, a Republican stronghold, head to the polls on Tuesday and the state has four electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Early voting varied by county across the state. Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The state is one that President Donald Trump can consider safely in his corner. He won there in 2016 with 32 points over Hillary Clinton.

The state hasn't chosen a Democrat for president since 1952.

