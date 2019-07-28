'Important' that Mueller investigation info get to Americans: Rep. Jerry Nadler

When asked about former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony this week, Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said, "it's very important that that information get out to the American people" on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

Following Mueller's testimony, the House Judiciary Committee filed a lawsuit Friday for grand jury material underlying Mueller's report. "We may decide to recommend articles of impeachment at some point, we many not, that remains to be seen," Nadler said at a press conference announcing the lawsuit.

NEW: Rep. Jerry Nadler slams President Trump over his attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings: "The president is as he usually is or often is, disgusting and racist. He makes these charges with no base at all" https://t.co/ForabxnfU4 pic.twitter.com/1Vy47hcIl3 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 28, 2019

Nadler, also on "This Week," called President Donald Trump "disgusting and racist" following his recent attacks on House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md. He added that another House resolution condemning the president's tweets "wouldn’t be a bad idea."

Trump called Cummings a "brutal bully" on Twitter Saturday, and then went on to describe Baltimore, part of which Cummings represents, as "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." The president singled out Cummings' district as "the Worst in the USA."

Trump continued to tweet similar messages on Sunday morning.

Mueller reiterated the details of his 448-page report on Wednesday, saying that it did not exonerate Trump and pushing back against claims that the investigation was a hoax. When Nadler asked the former FBI director if the report did not conclude that Trump had not committed obstruction of justice, Mueller said "That is correct."

Nadler and other Democrats had hoped that the hearings would be a turning point for many Americans.

"Today was a watershed day in telling the facts to the American people," he said at a press conference on Wednesday. "With those facts, we can proceed, and we face a time of great danger."

Erin Scott/Reuters

However, it remains to be seen how much the hearings changed public opinion on impeachment. In a new ABC/Ipsos poll, released on Sunday, 47% of those who saw or heard Mueller's testimony said it had not changed their views about impeaching Trump. However, partisanship colored the impact of the hearings -- 48% of Democrats said they made them more likely to support impeachment, while 42% of Republicans said the hearings made them less likely to support it.

More than 100 House Democrats now publicly support impeachment, including 15 House Judiciary Committee members, up from the 95 who voted in favor of impeachment on July 17. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that the hearings had not changed her position on impeachment, telling reporters, "I think if we [go] down that path, we should go in the strongest possible way."

On Wednesday, Trump said, "Robert Mueller did a horrible job today and with respect to the investigation" adding that it was a "devastating" for Democrats.