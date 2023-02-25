'My intention is ... to run,' Biden tells ABC's Muir on reelection decision

"It's legitimate for people to raise questions about my age," he said.

President Joe Biden on Friday reiterated his intention to seek a second term in an exclusive interview with ABC News anchor David Muir, and while he said it is "legitimate" for people to raise questions about his age, he said it is not part of his calculation on whether to seek reelection.

While Biden once again said he intends to run, he also hinted that the announcement could be a ways off.

"[M]y intention is -- from-- has -- intention has been from the beginning to run. But there's too many other things we have to finish in the near term before I start a campaign," he told Muir at the White House,

At age 80, Biden is the oldest serving president in U.S. history and questions about his age that followed him during his 2020 campaign have continued throughout his presidency.

"Let me ask you about a conversation that people are having -- at home, both your supporters, and your critics. They know that if you're reelected, you would be 82 when you're sworn in. You'd be -- 86 at the end of your term. Is your age part of your own calculation into whether to run again?" Muir pressed Biden.

"No. But it's legitimate for people to raise issues about my age. It's totally legitimate to do that. And the only thing I can say is watch me," Biden answered.

Biden's comments come after first lady Jill Biden weighed in on a possible reelection campaign in an interview Friday with the Associated Press during a trip to Africa.

"She was asked just today, Is all that's left at this point simply setting a time and a place for the announcement?' And she said, 'Pretty much.' Do you agree with your wife's assessment?" Muir asked Biden.

"As my mother would say, "God love her." Yeah. Look, I-- I s-- I meant what I said. I've got other things to finish before I get into a full-blown campaign." Biden replied.

While the president did not commit to a reelection bid outright, it appears there is growing support among his family, who Biden has said would play a big role in his deliberations over seeking a second term.

Biden's eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden also responded to her grandmother's comments on Twitter, saying "Preach nana."

