Ivanka Trump: Media not enemy of people, 'vehemently against' family separation

The president's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, openly opposed her father’s rhetoric and policy Thursday, saying that the media is “not ... the enemy of the people” and that she is “vehemently against” family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

During a panel with Axios’ Mike Allen and Jonathan Swan, Allen asked Trump if she believes that the press is the “enemy of the people.”

“No, I do not,” she responded. “I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people.”

Ivanka noted that her comment reflects her “personal perspective.”

She explained that she has “some sensitivity” on the topic because she has been the subject of incorrect or unfair press coverage.

“I've certainly received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate,” Trump told the hosts. “So I've ... had some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripe, especially when they sort of feel targeted.”

Her remarks came just days after President Trump tweeted about the “vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media” and used the phrase “‘Enemy of the People.'”

Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Ivanka Trump also agreed with Allen’s suggestion that the separation of migrant families at the southern border was a “low point” for the White House.

“That was a low point for me as well,” the first daughter stated. “I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children.”

Family separation was a direct result of the Trump administration’s "zero tolerance" immigration policy. Ivanka Trump reportedly asked her father to terminate the policy as controversy swelled throughout the country.

“These are not easy issues. These are incredibly difficult issues,” she said. “I experience them in a very emotional way.”

Ivanka revealed to Allen that she has struggled to find balance in her life since joining the White House.

"I used to be in New York, an entrepreneur, think about work-life balance," she said. "I moved here and I haven't exercised in like a year and it's total chaos."

Trump discussed new personal habits that she has recently cultivated to improve herself. She puts small pieces of paper, which feature quick self-care activities, in a bowl to choose from and complete.

The activities include doing “20 squats,” listening to music, and meditating, she said.

