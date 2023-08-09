Jack Smith previously got search warrant for Trump's Twitter, new court docs show

The special counsel wanted records from the former president's account.

Special counsel Jack Smith obtained a search warrant for records and data from former President Donald Trump's Twitter account earlier this year, newly revealed court documents show.

The existence of the search warrant was confirmed in a new order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which has upheld a $350,000 fine against Twitter imposed by a judge in D.C. District Court that found the company in contempt for initially failing to comply with the warrant.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.