Jan. 6 prosecutions by the numbers: 21 months later, more than 880 charged

The DOJ update comes as the House committee is set to hold its final hearing.

As the House Jan. 6 committee holds what is probably its final hearing Thursday, the Justice Department says that in the 21 months since the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutors have charged more than 880 defendants from all 50 states.

Out of the more than 880 defendants charged, 272 face charges of assaulting or impeding officers, including 95 charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapons. That led to 140 police officers across two departments to sustain injuries, the Justice Department said.

More than 294 defendants have been charged with felony obstruction of an official proceeding, according to DOJ, and a conviction carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

In a Washington federal courtroom this week, a jury is hearing arguments in one of the biggest cases in the Jan. 6 investigation. Stewart Rhodes and three other members of the Oath Keepers are being charged with seditious conspiracy. All four have pleaded not guilty. Fifty others allegedly involved in the Capitol riot have been charged with conspiracy, including Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, who also has pleaded not guilty.

The Justice Department says 412 people have pleaded guilty to a "variety" of federal charges with approximately 100 pleading guilty to felonies and another 313 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors. DOJ says another 21 people have been found guilty at trial.

The FBI says they are still looking for more than 360 individuals it says are connected to the events of Jan. 6.

"The government continues to investigate losses that resulted from the breach of the Capitol, including damage to the Capitol building and grounds, both inside and outside the building," a release from the department says.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has said repeatedly the Justice Department will hold anyone responsible for the events of Jan. 6 accountable, no matter who they are.