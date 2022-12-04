Jeffries plays down chances of Dems voting for GOP 'compromise' speaker over McCarthy

"They have to organize on their side," Hakeem Jeffries said on "This Week."

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York on Sunday played down the chances of his caucus compromising with Republicans on the chamber's next speaker as the GOP has wrestled with unifying around their leader, Kevin McCarthy of California.

When pressed by ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos if he would entertain an agreement with Republican centrists if McCarthy fails to clinch the speakership, given how narrow McCarthy's majority will be in the next Congress, Jeffries demurred.

"Well, we have to organize on our side and be prepared to hit the ground running on Jan. 3," Jeffries said, referencing the date that the next speaker will be elected. "They have to organize on their side, and we'll see what happens."

"I wouldn't say that it's a possibility. Right now, Democrats are preparing to get ourselves ready as we transition temporarily from the majority into the minority," Jeffries added when Stephanopoulos asked if a speaker who was "willing to compromise" could advance Democrats' goals. "I think the question right now is what other Republicans going to do. From our standpoint, we know what our mission is."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.