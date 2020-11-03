New Jersey 2020 election results The state has 14 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

New Jersey voters head to the polls on Tuesday with 14 electoral votes at stake.

The Garden State did not hold traditional early in-person voting, but mailed general election ballots to all active, registered voters, who were then able to return those ballots by mail or to drop boxes. Those who choose to vote on Election Day may return their mailed ballot to their polling place, or cast a provisional paper ballot at the location, which will be counted only if the voter is eligible and did not already return their mailed ballot.

By the end of October, nearly 3 million votes in the state had already been cast -- about three-quarters of the state's total vote in 2016.

Election Day polling locations open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

In presidential contests, New Jersey is a traditionally Democratic state, last won by a Republican in 1988, when George H.W. Bush by over 13 points in the state.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton defeated President Trump by over 13 points, a slight regression from Barack Obama's more-than 17 point margin over Mitt Romney in 2012.

Despite its preference for Democratic presidential nominees, the state occasionally elects Republicans at the state level, including former Gov. Chris Christie, who was narrowly elected in 2009, but then won re-election in 2013 by 22 points.

One of New Jersey's two U.S. Senate seats is also up for election. Democratic Sen. Cory Booker is favored to win re-election to his second full term in a race against Republican Rik Mehta.

