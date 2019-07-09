Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden reported more than $15 million in income since leaving the White House in early 2017, newly released tax returns show.

Interested in Joe Biden? Add Joe Biden as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Joe Biden news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Tax returns, released by the Biden Campaign, show the Biden’s had an adjusted gross income of $4,580,437 in 2018, and $11,018,346 in 2017.

According to the campaign, “the majority of the couple’s 2017 and 2018 income -- specifically, $10,048,739 in 2017 and $3,236,764 in 2018--is attributable to book payments for the writing of 'Promise Me, Dad' and 'Where the Light Enters' and to paid speaking engagements.”

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.