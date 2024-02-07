Johnson speaks after 2 stinging defeats for Republicans: 'Democracy is messy'

Speaker Mike Johnson addressed two stunning defeats for the Republican Party that unfolded on the House floor Tuesday evening.

"Last night was a setback, but democracy is messy," Johnson told reporters on Capitol Hill. "We live in a time of divided government. We have a razor-thin margin here, and every vote counts."

House Republicans, in back-to-back votes, failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and to push through a standalone bill to provide aid to Israel amid its conflict with Hamas.

Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 6, 2024. Jose Luis Magana/AP

"What would you say to Americans concerned that Congress isn't able to do basic functions?" Johnson was asked by ABC News' Jay O'Brien.

Johnson replied, "It's just simply not true. We're governing here. Sometimes it's messy."

"The framers anticipated that you would have a system where people with very different philosophical viewpoints, that come from different parts of the country and different constituencies would have different ideas on how to resolve their problems," he continued. "But what they also anticipated is that we'd be able to get in the room and arm wrestle over public policy and come to consensus to move the ball forward for the most people."

