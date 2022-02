Judge rules Trump must testify in New York attorney general's probe

The ruling also applies to his two eldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka.

A judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children must testify in the investigation by the New York state attorney general into the family's business practices.

The argument that Trump, his eldest son Donald Jr. and his eldest daughter Ivanka put forth to try and quash subpoenas for testimony and evidence "completely misses the mark," Judge Arthur Engoron of the New York State Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The judge gave the Trumps 21 days to sit for depositions.

The Trumps had argued that it was improper for the attorney general's office to issue subpoenas for its civil investigation while the Manhattan District Attorney's office is still conducting its separate criminal probe.

"This argument completely misses the mark. Neither OAG nor the Manhattan District Attorney's office has subpoenaed the New Trump Respondents to appear before a grand jury," Judge Engoron's decision said. "The New Trump Respondents' argument overlooks the salient fact that they have an absolute right to refuse to answer questions that they claim may incriminate them."

The judge noted that when Trump's son Eric sat for a deposition two years ago as part of the same investigation, he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 500 times.

"Today, justice prevailed," said New York Attorney General Letitia James of the decision. "Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump have been ordered by the court to comply with our lawful investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization's financial dealings. No one will be permitted to stand in the way of the pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. No one is above the law."

Alan Futerfas, an attorney for the Trump family, told ABC News that the Trumps intend to appeal the decision.

Trump argued the investigation into his business practices is overtly political and cited statements James made during and after her campaign for attorney general about her intentions to investigate the former president and his family's real estate firm.

The judge found those statements had no bearing on the legitimacy of the subpoenas.

"Attorney General James, just like respondent Donald J. Trump, was not deprived of her First Amendment rights to free speech when she was a politician running for a public office with investigatory powers," the decision said.