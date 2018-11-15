Judge sides with Nelson, rules Florida law on matching ballot signatures being applied unconstitutionally

Nov 15, 2018, 8:19 AM ET
PHOTO: An elections worker feeds ballots into a tabulation machine at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office on Nov. 10, 2018 in Lauderhill, Fla.PlayJoe Skipper/Getty Images
WATCH Senate seat in Arizona flips blue as Florida recount heats up

In the latest legal twist in the Florida vote recount controversy, a federal judge has ruled that the state's laws requiring signatures on ballots to match those on file are being applied unconstitutionally.

Interested in Midterm Elections?

Add Midterm Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Midterm Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Midterm Elections
Add Interest

U.S. District Chief Judge Mark Walker has granted a preliminary injunction, sought by Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, ordering Florida’s secretary of state to direct local supervisors of elections that they must allow voters with suspected mismatched signatures to "cure" -- or validate -- their vote-by-mail and provisional ballots by 5 p.m. Saturday.

The deadline for Florida counties to finish their recounts in Nelson's Senate race against GOP Gov. Rick Scott, as well as in the governor's race pitting former Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis against Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, a Democrat, is 3 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. ABC News' Stephanie Wash and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Comments