In the latest legal twist in the Florida vote recount controversy, a federal judge has ruled that the state's laws requiring signatures on ballots to match those on file are being applied unconstitutionally.

U.S. District Chief Judge Mark Walker has granted a preliminary injunction, sought by Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, ordering Florida’s secretary of state to direct local supervisors of elections that they must allow voters with suspected mismatched signatures to "cure" -- or validate -- their vote-by-mail and provisional ballots by 5 p.m. Saturday.

The deadline for Florida counties to finish their recounts in Nelson's Senate race against GOP Gov. Rick Scott, as well as in the governor's race pitting former Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis against Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, a Democrat, is 3 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. ABC News' Stephanie Wash and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.