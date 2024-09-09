Justice Clarence Thomas faces new recusal demand after wife's alleged message to conservative group

An alleged private message from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife Ginni to the leader of First Liberty Institute, which describes itself as the nation's largest religious liberty organization, has triggered a wave of criticism from top Democrats, including a new call for the justice to recuse himself from future cases involving that organization.

First Liberty frequently petitions the high court and is behind a number of landmark conservative victories, including those protecting the ability of public school teachers to pray on the job; helping families obtain state funding to attend religious schools; and, forcing private employers to be more accommodating of religious observance.

On a late July conference call with supporters, according to a recording obtained by ProPublica, First Liberty CEO Kelly Shackelford is heard reading aloud an email from Ginni Thomas cheering on the group's efforts to oppose a White House push to legislate Supreme Court term limits and an enforceable ethics code, prompted in part by controversy last year over her husband's previously undisclosed financial ties and luxury travel with a GOP billionaire.

"YOU GUYS HAVE FILLED THE SAILS OF MANY JUDGES," Ginni Thomas apparently wrote to First Liberty head Kelly Shackelford, according to ProPublica. "CAN I JUST TELL YOU, THANK YOU SO, SO, SO MUCH."

Kelly Shackelford president and CEO of First Liberty Institute, speaks during a news conference after attending a Conversation on America's Future with Donald Trump and Ben Carson sponsored by United in Purpose, June 21, 2016, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP

Critics said the message suggests Clarence and Ginni Thomas are beholden to First Liberty and benefit directly from its advocacy.

"The reported comments by Ginni Thomas are deeply problematic," said Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., in a statement Monday. "She's testified before Congress that she and Justice Thomas do not discuss each other's work. That defense now rings hollow. Whether she's inflating her knowledge of judges' views on ethics reform or telling the truth, her apparent comments on behalf of judicial officers create a clear appearance of impropriety for Justice Thomas."

Durbin, who has previously called on Thomas to sit out cases stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot because of his wife's activism, newly demanded the senior conservative justice also recuse himself from future cases involving First Liberty.

The couple did not respond to ABC News' request for comment. The justice has previously declined to address Democrats' demands for recusal. First Liberty Institute does not currently have an active case under consideration by the Supreme Court.

Sen. Richard Durbin speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ginni Thomas and the couple's Republican allies believe Justice Thomas has been the target of a left-wing smear campaign aimed at undermining the conservative-majority court's credibility. They oppose changes to the Supreme Court's structure and function and insist the institution must remain insulated from lawmaker meddling.

"People in the progressive, extreme left, upset by just a few cases," want to change the Court to "really destroy the court, the Supreme Court," Shackelford says in the recording.

Two members of the court this summer – Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson – publicly came out in favor of adopting an enforcement mechanism to ensure compliance with the ethics code. Chief Justice John Roberts opposes such a step on constitutional grounds but said publicly last year the matter should be studied. His position has not changed.

"The path forward is clear: Chief Justice Roberts can use his existing power to implement binding ethics reforms," Durbin said. "Until he does, I will continue pushing to pass our [Supreme Court Ethics, Reform and Transparency] Act and deliver the ethics reforms that the American people—and our democracy—demand." The measure cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2023 but has not yet received a vote by the full Senate.

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Virginia Thomas arrive at the Heritage Foundation, Oct. 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

While Justice Thomas signed on to the court's ethics code in late 2023 – which says a justice must avoid the mere appearance of a conflict of interest – it does not apply to spouses, who are not forbidden from engaging in political activity as private citizens. Ginni Thomas has spent decades publicly advocating for conservative causes and was a high-profile supporter of the "Stop the Steal" effort to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election.

Some legal scholars have pointed out that Ginni Thomas was taking a position on court-related legislation long shared – and publicly expressed -- by members of the court from both ends of the ideological spectrum.

Neither the recording nor Ginni Thomas' email has been independently obtained by ABC News.