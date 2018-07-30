Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she plans to stay on the bench for at least five more years.

"I'm now 85," CNN reported Ginsburg said Sunday in an interview following a performance of "The Originalist," a play based on the late Justice Antonin Scalia. The two were friends despite their philosophical differences.

"My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years," she reportedly said.

Ginsburg has served as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court for 25 years since being nominated by former President Bill Clinton in 1993. While on the court, Ginsburg has been viewed as an iconic liberal voice for her role in a number of significant cases - including the legalization of same-sex marriage.

She is the oldest sitting Supreme Court justice and was treated for cancer twice, pancreatic cancer in 1999 and colorectal cancer in 2001. Ginsburg now keeps her health in check with hour-long workout sessions with a personal trainer.

Democrats have feared if Ginsburg were to retire, President Donald Trump would have a chance at nominating another conservative Supreme Court justice. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has not yet been confirmed after Democrats requested to view all documents from his time at the White House during George W. Bush’s presidency.