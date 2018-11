Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg suffered three fractured ribs Wednesday evening after falling in her office at the court.

Ginsburg, 85, was treated at George Washington University Hospital early Thursday morning and admitted for observation and treatment.

