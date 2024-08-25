Kamala Harris will 'win the popular vote by millions': Bernie Sanders

The Vermont senator highlights what Harris needs to do to beat Trump.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said the campaign ahead will be "rough" for Vice President Kamala Harris but she could win big in November.

"She's certainly going to win the popular vote by millions of votes, and I think she has a great chance to win many of the battleground states," Sanders told "This Week" co-anchor Jon Karl on Sunday. "I think people are growing tired and fatigued with Trump's consistent and outrageous lies and I think no matter what people may think of Kamala Harris, I think they want stability in the White House."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.