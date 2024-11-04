Kansas 2024 live election results

Kansas voters head to the polls to choose whether former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris will receive its six Electoral College votes.

State law allows polls to close in Kansas as early as 7 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. ET, and as late 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET.

State significance

Former President Donald Trump will almost certainly prevail in Kansas, which has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

There are also four congressional races that Kansans will weigh in on.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.