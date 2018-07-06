Katie Arrington, the Republican running in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, spoke in public for the first time since her deadly car crash two weeks ago before she went home from the hospital today.

“First and foremost, thank you God” she said, choking up a bit. “Because two weeks ago today--there are no words other than thank you God.”

Her doctor, Dr. Avery Buchholz of the Medical University of South Carolina, said that Arrington is doing well as expected, but still has a long way to go in her recovery. “We are excited she is able to leave, but we are sad to see her go. She has a great energy.”

Thank you, family and friends from across our beautiful Lowcountry, state, and nation for your prayers and support. pic.twitter.com/CMGJHWQRG0 — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) July 1, 2018

Arrington thanked God, her doctors, nurses and her husband, as well as her friend Jackie Goff, who is also still recovering. Arrington said that the two grabbed on to each other during the crash and that she owes Goff her life.

She also offered her “deepest condolences” to the family of Helen White, 69, the driver of the other car who died in the crash.

Arrington said that the campaign never stopped for her. “The ventilators were still in, I mouthed the words ‘I love you' to my husband...I started writing with my hand in the air, the C, the A and the M,” she said.

“You were saying campaign,” her husband, finished.

The state representative said that she would be listening to her doctors and taking the time that she needs. Arrington said that she and Goff are still in a great deal of pain.

“These are things now that are ingrained in my heart that God had a purpose and a reason,” she said. “And I need to fix those things.”

Arrington ended the press conference by saying that the hospital is doing miracles everyday, thanked everyone for their prayers and reminded people to drive safely.