Kristi Noem celebrates Roe v. Wade's overturning but says women shouldn't 'be prosecuted' for abortions

South Dakota's governor warned doctors in her state who "violate the law."

BySophie Tatum
June 26, 2022, 9:17 AM

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Sunday that women shouldn't be prosecuted for seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s ruling last week overturning Roe v. Wade, which allowed state-level abortion bans in South Dakota and elsewhere to take effect.

Noem, a Republican, celebrated the "wonderful news" of the high court's finding that there is no constitutional guarantee to abortion access, but she told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, "I don’t believe women should ever be prosecuted. I don’t believe that mothers in this situation [should] ever be prosecuted. Now doctors who knowingly violate the law, they should be prosecuted."

“I don’t believe there should be any punishment for women, ever, that are in a crisis situation or have an unplanned pregnancy. And South Dakota has been strong on that argument,” Noem said.

