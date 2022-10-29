Law enforcement is pursuing search warrants in connection with Pelosi attack

Federal and local investigators are looking into the background and movements of a man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacking her husband, Paul Pelosi on Friday. Search warrants are being sought and/or executed, sources told ABC News.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Depape, accusing him of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer when officers responded to a priority well-being check at 2:27 a.m. local time.

Federal charges are not necessarily imminent, but remain a real possibility given the early evidence suggests that the suspect appeared to be motivated to allegedly break in the home, at least in part, to reach the speaker, according to sources.

Social media posts, which authorities are increasingly confident are from the suspect, are described as strongly anti-government, and are one of the investigation's focal points now, to see if an exact motive can be ascertained.

The attack was intentional, not random, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said Friday.

In the early morning hours on Friday, the suspect, is allegedly seen approaching the home and breaking in through a sliding glass door.

Once inside, the suspect allegedly moves about and then at some point starts asking where the speaker is.

There is then a confrontation with Paul Pelosi. Sources are unsure how long this went on before police arrived.

Responding officers arrived on the scene to find Paul Pelosi and Depape both with one hand on a hammer when they responded to the home, police said Friday.

When they commanded both men to drop the weapon, "Mr. Depape took the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently attacked him with the hammer," Scott told reporters during a press briefing Friday evening.

Paul Pelosi was struck at least twice, sources told ABC News. It is unclear if both blows happened in the presence of police or if one occurred before they arrived.

Officers then tackled the suspect and disarmed him, according to police.

Paul Pelosi underwent a successful surgery on Friday to repair a skull fracture and "serious injuries" to his right arm and hands after he was "violently assaulted" by the suspect, according to a spokesperson. Two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News his injuries are "significant."