Lawmakers introduce bill to honor officer who led Capitol rioters away from Senate The bipartisan bill would honor the officer with the Congressional Gold Medal.

Three members of Congress introduced a bill Thursday to honor U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal "for his bravery and quick thinking," when President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol last week.

Goodman has been identified as the officer seen leading rioters away from the Senate chamber in a viral video taken by Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic.

Reps. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., Charlie Crist, D-Fla. and Nancy Mace, R-S.C., introduced the bill Thursday.

Goodman "valiantly put himself in harm's way, luring a violent mob away from an unguarded entrance to the Senate chambers, protecting Senators, staff, and reporters inside," they said in a press release.

Crist called Goodman a hero for his actions in a press release announcing the award. "Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate," he said. "I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman's fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country."

"If not for the quick, decisive, and heroic actions from Officer Goodman, the tragedy of last week's insurrection could have multiplied in magnitude to levels never before seen in American history," Cleaver added. "With this prestigious award, we can show our gratitude to Officer Goodman for saving countless lives and defending our democracy."

Mace called Goodman's actions heroic and said they represent the best of law enforcement.

"When he was the only thing standing between Members of Congress and the violent mob, he quickly and selflessly redirected their fury upon himself so those Members could escape," she added. "Thanks to his valor, we are here today. From the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank him enough for his bravery and for his dedication to the call of duty."

The XVIII Airborne Corps tweeted that Goodman is an Iraq combat vet.

"Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman is rightfully being hailed as a hero after singlehandedly holding back rioters from entering the Senate chambers last week," the corps tweeted. "An Iraq combat vet and member of this Corps, Eugene was a hero long before last Wednesday. We celebrate his valor."

Friends of Goodman's told The Washington Post that he is "ambivalent about the limelight."

He is concerned about becoming a target of the extremist groups that carried out the attack, the Post reported, but one friend told the newspaper that Goodman said he would do the same thing again.