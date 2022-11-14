Legalized mushrooms, psychedelics approved by Colorado voters

The ballot measure comes 10 years after state voters legalized pot.

Colorado has become the second state to decriminalize and legalize recreational psychedelics.

Voters passed a ballot initiative during last week's election that will make it legal for adults to purchase and use dimethyltryptamine (DMT), ibogaine, mescaline (excluding peyote), and psilocybin. Nearly 1.2 million voters, roughly 53% of the total vote, approved Prop 122, according to state election results.

A container of Psilocybe mushrooms, right, alongside the final product in pill form at the Numinus Bioscience lab in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada,, Sept. 1, 2021. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Currently, Oregon is the only state to legalize psychedelics.

In 2020, 55% of Oregon voters passed an initiative to legalize recreational psychedelics. Starting next year, Oregon residents can use psilocybin at licensed service centers, and not in their homes, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Colorado's ballot measure comes 10 years after it and Washington state voters passed ballot initiatives to legalize recreational marijuana for adult residents.

Today, 21 states and the District of Columbia offer legalized cannabis for adult residents. Five states, Maryland, Missouri, Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota, had ballot measures in this year's election to legalize recreational marijuana for adults.

Voters in Maryland and Missouri passed their recreational pot measures while voters in the other states rejected their referendums, according to election results.