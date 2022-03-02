State of the Union live updates: 'Putin was wrong. We were ready,' Biden to say

The nation and the world will be watching tonight when President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET with a main theme expected to be how he and the U.S. are responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As he is set to speak, Russian strikes are killing civilians, forces are massing near Ukraine's capital Kyiv and Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no sign of backing down.

Biden is expected to highlight his leadership in the allied response and call on Americans to deal with higher gasoline prices in order to help defend democracy.

On the domestic front, he will address the inflation that is driving his job approval rating down to just 37% and highlight progress in dealing with the pandemic -- improving conditions that allow mask mandates to be dropped, including, symbolically, in the House chamber as he makes his high-profile speech.