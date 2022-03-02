LIVE UPDATES
State of the Union live updates: 'Putin was wrong. We were ready,' Biden to say
Biden to stress leadership on Ukraine during his address.
The nation and the world will be watching tonight when President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET with a main theme expected to be how he and the U.S. are responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
As he is set to speak, Russian strikes are killing civilians, forces are massing near Ukraine's capital Kyiv and Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no sign of backing down.
Biden is expected to highlight his leadership in the allied response and call on Americans to deal with higher gasoline prices in order to help defend democracy.
On the domestic front, he will address the inflation that is driving his job approval rating down to just 37% and highlight progress in dealing with the pandemic -- improving conditions that allow mask mandates to be dropped, including, symbolically, in the House chamber as he makes his high-profile speech.
Latest headlines:
GOP shares response ahead of Biden's remarks
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to hit Biden on inflation, foreign policy and school reopenings in the GOP response to tonight's State of the Union, according to an excerpt of her speech released by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
"Instead of moving America forward, it feels like President Biden and his party have sent us back in time to the late '70s and early '80s. When runaway inflation was hammering families, a violent crime wave was crashing on our cities, and the Soviet army was trying to redraw the world map," she said in the prepared remarks.
Keeping schools open "is only the start of the pro-parent, pro-family revolution that Republicans are leading in Iowa and states across this country," she said.
"Republicans believe that parents matter. It was true before the pandemic and has never been more important to say out loud: Parents Matter," she continued. "They have a right to know, and to have a say in, what their kids are being taught."
-ABC News' Lalee Ibssa
Biden to announce new 'test-to-treat' program for COVID-19 pills
The president will announce a new "test-to-treat program" for COVID-19 during his State of the Union address tonight, his chief of staff said during an interview on CNN.
"Because we're getting millions of these new Pfizer pills, we'll be able to test people in drugstores, and if they test positive, immediately give them medicine that prevents hospitalization, free of charge," Ron Klain said.
"And so we're taking the next steps to make sure that COVID does not control our lives, that we can get this country closer to being back to normal," he added.
Klain did not give any more details on how the program would work, such as if people would need a prescription.
The Biden administration has purchased 20 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 oral therapy, Paxlovid, although the pill is not expected to be widely available until later this spring. The current plan calls for gradually ramping up to 10 million doses by the end of June and another 10 million by the end of September.
-ABC News' Ben Gittleson and Anne Flaherty
Biden seen in Ukrainian colors ahead of address
Hours before delivering his first State of the Union address, Biden was photographed sporting a blue and yellow tie, the colors of Ukraine.
Biden was wearing the tie while on a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "to discuss our continued support for Ukraine" amid Russian aggression, he said in a Twitter post.
It is unclear what the president will ultimately wear during his address, though several members of Congress have announced plans to wear blue and yellow ribbons in support of Ukraine.
House Republicans: 'The State of the Union is in crisis'
Ahead Biden's first State of the Union address, House Republicans claimed the "state of our union is in a crisis," which they say is directly caused by Biden and House Democrats' "failed far-left socialist agenda."
"Tonight, President Biden will try to rewrite history of the past year and pass the buck instead of taking responsibility for the failures of his radical far-left Democrat agenda," the third-ranking House Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik said at a press briefing Tuesday.
Republicans are holding Biden personally responsible for several issues, from inflation to high gas prices to supply chain issues to the invasion of Ukraine.
"The war on Ukraine represents one of the greatest foreign policy failures in modern history," Stefanik said. "For months, President Biden failed to engage in meaningful deterrence against Russian aggression."
Ukrainian-American Rep. Victoria Spartz gave an emotional plea calling for the Biden administration to do more to help Ukraine.
"This is not a war, this is a genocide of the Ukrainian people," Spartz, who represents Indiana, told reporters. "They want to be free people. They want to be with the West."
-ABC News' Mariam Khan