House speaker vote live updates: House meets to begin Jordan's speaker vote
The vote for House speaker will take place Tuesday afternoon.
House Republicans, for the second time this year, are tasked with electing a speaker after the historic ouster of Kevin McCarthy.
After two weeks of legislative paralysis, the House will vote Tuesday on the nomination of conservative firebrand Jim Jordan, a staunch Donald Trump loyalist and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus.
Jordan won an internal GOP contest for the nomination after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise bowed out of the race, but he faces an uphill battle in securing the 217 votes needed to win the gavel.
Quorum call is underway
Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry opened the chamber at 12:03 p.m., quickly moving the lower chamber into a prayer led by Margaret Grun Kibben.
Following the opening prayer and the pledge of allegiance, the House began a quorum call to establish the members who are present and voting.
Jordan ignores questions on 2020 election
Jordan's actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack have been under scrutiny in his run for speaker.
Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, one Republican holdout, has pointed to Jordan's past comments about the 2020 election and Jan. 6.
Buck told ABC News on Monday, "I think Jim at some point If he is going to lead this conference … is going to have to be strong and say Donald Trump didn't win the election, and we need to move forward. Hopefully, you know, for Republicans, we get a Republican candidate in the White House."
ABC News pushed Jordan on that point ahead of the vote
"I have been very clear about that," he responded. "There were states that unconstitutionally changed our election law and that's what I objected to, as did the vast, vast majority of Republican members of Congress."
Asked if he would acknowledge that Trump lost the 2020 election, Jordan appeared to hear the question but did not respond and got onto the elevator. Two hours later, another reporter asked the same question and Jordan ignored it.
Jordan projects confidence
Jordan spent the final hours meeting with GOP holdouts and working the phones ahead of the noon vote. There are still at least 10 holdouts and several members who have not said publicly how they will vote.
"We are going to find out here pretty soon," Jordan told ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott when asked if he has enough support to get elected.
House chamber filling up ahead of vote
Minutes before the House opens for business, the gallery of the House chamber is filling up with more than 200 tourists and other visitors to the Capitol as journalists begin to settle into the press galleries and lawmakers arrive on the floor.
Among the first members on the floor is Republican Rep. Frank Lucas of Oklahoma, who is using a walker as he recovers from a major operation after sustaining a hip injury farming. Lucas took a seat in the back near the aisle, chatting briefly with Republican Rep. Randy Weber of Texas.
Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson, who is rumored to be mulling his own bid for speaker if Jordan fails, is seated at the GOP leadership table. He walked over to the center aisle to talk with Colorado Democrat Joe Neguse.
Michigan Democrat Dan Kildee is seated behind the Democrat leadership table. Neguse is now seated there, chatting with his colleague. Rep. Debbie Dingel of Michigan is also seated on the Democratic side, scrolling through her phone.
Tennessee Republican Andy Ogles is the first of the Freedom Caucus members to stake their usual spot along the center aisle.