House speaker vote live updates: House meets to begin Jordan's speaker vote

Jordan ignores questions on 2020 election

Jordan's actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack have been under scrutiny in his run for speaker.

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, one Republican holdout, has pointed to Jordan's past comments about the 2020 election and Jan. 6.

Buck told ABC News on Monday, "I think Jim at some point If he is going to lead this conference … is going to have to be strong and say Donald Trump didn't win the election, and we need to move forward. Hopefully, you know, for Republicans, we get a Republican candidate in the White House."

ABC News pushed Jordan on that point ahead of the vote

"I have been very clear about that," he responded. "There were states that unconstitutionally changed our election law and that's what I objected to, as did the vast, vast majority of Republican members of Congress."

Asked if he would acknowledge that Trump lost the 2020 election, Jordan appeared to hear the question but did not respond and got onto the elevator. Two hours later, another reporter asked the same question and Jordan ignored it.