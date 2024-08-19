DNC 2024 Day 1 live updates: Democrats set to rally around Kamala Harris as nominee

2024 Democratic platform to be voted on Monday at convention

2024 Democratic platform to be voted on Monday at convention

Democratic National Committee delegates will vote on the party's 2024 platform at its convention on Monday evening, according to officials.

A full, 92-page draft platform was unveiled by the party late on Sunday night. The document, which was written before President Joe Biden left the 2024 race, was voted upon by the DNC's Rules Committee in July. It was not updated significantly since Harris replaced him at the top of the ticket.

Biden is mentioned 287 times in the platform, while Harris is mentioned 32 times.

"It makes a strong statement about the historic work that President Biden and Vice President Harris have accomplished hand-in-hand," according to a release from the DNC, "and offers a vision for a progressive agenda that we can build on as a nation and as a Party as we head into the next four years."

The draft platform emphasizes Biden's support for brokering an "immediate and lasting ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas. The document also says that Biden has "made real progress on a way forward that will free the hostages" and "establish a durable ceasefire" as well as "meaningful progress and a political horizon for the Palestinian people."

It does not, however, say that the party supports an arms embargo on Israel -- something that progressives have been pushing for. It highlights Biden's support for combating antisemitism.

Several delegates who have spoken with ABC News expect the draft to pass without significant objection.

-ABC News' Isabella Murray