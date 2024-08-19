DNC 2024 Day 1 live updates: Democrats set to rally around Kamala Harris as nominee

Ashley Biden to introduce her father at DNC tonight
Ashley Biden will introduce her father, President Joe Biden, tonight ahead of his remarks to the DNC, according to the schedule.
-ABC News' Isabella Murray
President Joe Biden will be Monday night's keynote speaker.
In a presidential campaign like no other -- and just four weeks after President Joe Biden bowed out of the race -- Democrats are gathering in Chicago this week to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as their candidate to take on former President Donald Trump.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fein, Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and everyday Americans -- such as women who have been "subjected to cruel and dangerous abortion bans" -- will speak at the DNC Monday night, said Harris Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks at the committee's daily press briefing.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York also announced in a post on X that she will be speaking at 9 p.m. ET.
A full rundown of the Monday's DNC convention speakers is still imminent, but several other names have been confirmed including President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
-ABC News' Isabella Murray
Democratic National Committee delegates will vote on the party's 2024 platform at its convention on Monday evening, according to officials.
A full, 92-page draft platform was unveiled by the party late on Sunday night. The document, which was written before President Joe Biden left the 2024 race, was voted upon by the DNC's Rules Committee in July. It was not updated significantly since Harris replaced him at the top of the ticket.
Biden is mentioned 287 times in the platform, while Harris is mentioned 32 times.
"It makes a strong statement about the historic work that President Biden and Vice President Harris have accomplished hand-in-hand," according to a release from the DNC, "and offers a vision for a progressive agenda that we can build on as a nation and as a Party as we head into the next four years."
The draft platform emphasizes Biden's support for brokering an "immediate and lasting ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas. The document also says that Biden has "made real progress on a way forward that will free the hostages" and "establish a durable ceasefire" as well as "meaningful progress and a political horizon for the Palestinian people."
It does not, however, say that the party supports an arms embargo on Israel -- something that progressives have been pushing for. It highlights Biden's support for combating antisemitism.
Several delegates who have spoken with ABC News expect the draft to pass without significant objection.
-ABC News' Isabella Murray
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made an unannounced appearance at Pennsylvania's delegation breakfast in Chicago Monday morning and spoke glowingly about President Joe Biden ahead of the president's DNC speech Monday night.
"We get an opportunity tonight to say a thank you to the best president of my lifetime that I've been able to witness, to someone who's delivered time and time again, someone who made the selfless act of handing that torch to an incredible leader," Walz said.
His speech was sandwiched between the state's Gov. Josh Shapiro and other high profile governors: JB Pritzker of Illinois and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.
The Harris campaign said that Walz also made a surprise appearance at the Wisconsin delegate breakfast earlier on Monday, which featured Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
-ABC News' Will McDuffie and Isabella Murray