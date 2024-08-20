Live

DNC 2024 Day 2 live updates: Obamas set to help hand torch to Kamala Harris

While Harris will hold a 9 p.m. ET rally in Milwaukee.

Last Updated: August 20, 2024, 3:34 PM EDT

After an emotional tribute to President Joe Biden Monday night, the scene at the Democrats' gathering on Tuesday shifts to appearances by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

In their highly anticipated prime-time speeches, the Obamas are expected to help clearly "pass the torch" to Kamala Harris, who will be holding a rally in Milwaukee this evening ahead of her acceptance speech Thursday night.

9 hours and 17 minutes ago

Protesters interrupt Tim Walz's women's caucus remarks

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's remarks Tuesday to the women's caucus at the DNC were interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.
Walz was recognizing the role women had in aiding him as governor, and was praising former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris before demonstrators started chanting, "Stop killing women in Gaza! Stop killing women in Gaza!"

They unfurled banners in the middle of the room as the audience tried to drown out their protest.

Walz briefly paused his remarks and looked at the protesters before continuing his speech, without acknowledging them.

The protesters were escorted out of the ballroom where they continued their calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and for the end of arms transfers to Israel.

A delegate, who only identified herself as Michelle and a New York delegate, fiercely countered the protesters, accusing them of helping Donald Trump by protesting.

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow

9 hours and 28 minutes ago

10 arrests made during Monday's DNC fencing breach

There were 10 arrests made during Monday's fencing breach at the DNC, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told reporters on Tuesday.

"I couldn't be more proud of how Chicago Police Department responded under those circumstances," Snelling said. "We put on display the trainings and the preparation that we've been engaged in for over a year now. That being said, moving forward, we do expect to see, or protest or demonstrate tactics again. We're up to the challenge."

Snelling said there were 13 arrests total on Monday, which ranged from criminal trespass to battery on a police officer.

On reports that protesters were "assaulted" by police, the superintendent pushed back hard.

"Those police officers responded perfectly, and we got body cam footage to prove it. They were not hospitalized for injuries."

People break through a fence as they take part in a rally "March on the DNC" on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention, in Chicago, Aug. 19, 2024.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

-ABC News' Luke Barr

9 hours and 53 minutes ago

Flashback: Obama calls Harris attractive

On Tuesday night, former President Barack Obama gives a highly anticipated speech in which he is expected to make a forceful case for electing Harris. It won’t be the first time that Obama spoke glowingly of Harris -- in fact, he has gotten in trouble for it before. Back in 2013, he spoke at a fundraiser in California that Harris attended and said of the then-California attorney general, “She is brilliant and she is dedicated and she is tough, and she is exactly what you'd want in anybody who is administering the law, and making sure that everybody is getting a fair shake. She also happens to be by far the best-looking attorney general in the country.” The comment on Harris’s looks sparked a backlash for being sexist and inappropriate, and he apologized the next day.

—538’s Nathaniel Rakich

12:05 PM EDT

Obamas to share details of friendship, support for Harris

When former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama speak at the DNC on Tuesday, they will highlight their friendship with Harris that they say goes back 20 years, according to a source familiar.

The Obamas have been in regular touch with Harris over the years, providing counsel and being a sounding board, too, the source said. Over the last few months in particular, the Obamas have been in close contact with the vice president and supported her campaign in any way they are able, the source said.

President Barack Obama addresses the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 6, 2012.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE

Their remarks on Tuesday will turn the page from the Biden administration and focus on how Harris and Walz are the leaders the country needs right out, the source said.

The source highlighted how the Obamas have campaigned for Harris and worked to energize young voters.

-ABC News' MaryAlice Parks