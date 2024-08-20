The DNC will start its programming half an hour earlier than originally planned on Tuesday after Monday's program had a delayed start that pushed President Joe Biden's speech past prime time and cut short his farewell.

"We had so much energy and enthusiasm for our president, our ticket, from our speakers and the audience reaction that I recognize that did put us a little bit behind schedule, but we are working with -- we made some real-time adjustments last night to ensure we could get to what the delegates and the viewers really came for, which, of course, is President Biden," Alex Hornsbrook, the executive director of the convention, told reporters this morning.

"And we're working with our speakers and making some other adjustments for this evening, including beginning at 5:30 to make sure that we stay on track for that tonight," he added.

Attendees listen to the proceedings during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, August 19, 2024, in Chicago. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow