DNC 2024 Day 4 live updates: Elizabeth Warren gets teary-eyed during long ovation

The Massachusetts senator was seen wiping her eyes during a rapturous welcome.

ByAlexandra Hutzler, Ivan Pereira, Meredith Deliso, Tal Axelrod, and Brittany Gaddy
Last Updated: August 22, 2024, 8:03 PM EDT

The final day of the Democratic National Convention wraps up with Kamala Harris' big moment: her acceptance speech in which she gets to tell her story to the millions of Americans watching.

Her campaign says, in addition to describing her middle-class upbringing, she will continue to stress optimism and patriotism -- the "politics of joy" -- the overall themes we've heard throughout the gathering.

    4 minutes ago

    Trump's tie to the 'Central Park 5' case

    Four of the five men in the "Central Park Five" who were wrongfully convicted in the 1989 rape of a Central Park jogger appeared at the DNC.

    The five Black and Latino men, who were teenagers at the time of their arrest, were taken into custody, hounded in police interrogations and ultimately gave false confessions in the brutal assault on jogger Trisha Meili.

    While the five teenagers awaited their trial, former President Donald Trump bought newspaper ads calling for New York to adopt the death penalty for violent crimes.

    "Bring back the death penalty. Bring back our police!" the ad stated in all caps.

    PHOTO: Angela Cuffie meets reporters at Manhattan Supreme Court where a judge overturned the conviction of her brother, Kevin Richardson, and four other men who had been jailed in the Central Park jogger case, Dec. 19, 2002.
    Angela Cuffie meets reporters at Manhattan Supreme Court where a judge overturned the conviction of her brother, Kevin Richardson, and four other men who had been jailed in the Central Park jogger case, Dec. 19, 2002. Behind Cuffie, Councilman Bill Perkins (D-Harlem) holds up an advertisement taken out by Donald Trump after the crime.
    Mike Albans/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

    The five men were exonerated in 2002 after convicted rapist Matias Reyes confessed to being Meili's sole attacker, and Reyes' DNA was matched to the crime scene. New York City settled with the Central Park Five in 2014 for $41 million in a civil rights lawsuit.

    When asked in 2019, following the release of a Netflix series about the case, whether he would apologize for the ads to the men who were exonerated in the Central Park jogger case, Trump refused.

    "Why do you bring that question up now? It's an interesting time to bring it up. You have people on both sides of that," he said. "They admitted their guilt. If you look at Linda Fairstein and you look at some of the prosecutors, they think that the city should never have settled that case, so we'll leave it at that."

    Following Trump's indictment in 2023 on 34 felony counts of falsified business records in the hush money case, some of the exonerated men called it "karma."

    5 minutes ago

    Speakers make case for Harris as commander in chief

    The DNC is highlighting national security, with recent speakers Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, an Army Ranger; Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin and New York Rep. Pat Ryan, an Army veteran, making the case for Harris as the commander in chief.

    PHOTO: Representative Jason Crow, Democrat from Colorado, speaks on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 22, 2024 in Chicago.
    US Representative Jason Crow, Democrat from Colorado, speaks about the Heritage Foundation's "Mandate for Leadership," a major component of the "Project 2025" political initiative,on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 22, 2024 in Chicago.
    Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

    "I'll tell you what I think of Donald Trump. They told me I can't say that word on TV," Ryan said.

    7 minutes ago

    Slotkin leans in on patriotism

    Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., made it clear: Democrats are patriotic, too.

    Her speech was the most vocal example of how Democrats are taking back words like "freedom" and symbols like the flag, leaning on her time in the CIA and accusing Republicans of betraying the values they represent.

    Rep. Elissa Slotkin speaks on stage during Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 22, 2024 in Chicago.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    "We're the damn United States of America. We lead," she thundered in conclusion.

    18 minutes ago

    Warren makes couch joke when talking about Trump, Vance

    Warren, a policy wonk, said she trusted Harris to handle the economy, abortion, climate change and more.

    "Trust Donald Trump and JD Vance?" she said. "To look out for your family? Shoot, I wouldn't let those guys -- I wouldn't trust them to move my couch."

    US Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat from Massachusetts, speaks on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 22, 2024 in Chicago.
    Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

