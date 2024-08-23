DNC 2024 Day 4 live updates: Elizabeth Warren gets teary-eyed during long ovation

Four of the five men in the "Central Park Five" who were wrongfully convicted in the 1989 rape of a Central Park jogger appeared at the DNC.

The five Black and Latino men, who were teenagers at the time of their arrest, were taken into custody, hounded in police interrogations and ultimately gave false confessions in the brutal assault on jogger Trisha Meili.

While the five teenagers awaited their trial, former President Donald Trump bought newspaper ads calling for New York to adopt the death penalty for violent crimes.

"Bring back the death penalty. Bring back our police!" the ad stated in all caps.

Angela Cuffie meets reporters at Manhattan Supreme Court where a judge overturned the conviction of her brother, Kevin Richardson, and four other men who had been jailed in the Central Park jogger case, Dec. 19, 2002. Behind Cuffie, Councilman Bill Perkins (D-Harlem) holds up an advertisement taken out by Donald Trump after the crime. Mike Albans/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

The five men were exonerated in 2002 after convicted rapist Matias Reyes confessed to being Meili's sole attacker, and Reyes' DNA was matched to the crime scene. New York City settled with the Central Park Five in 2014 for $41 million in a civil rights lawsuit.

When asked in 2019, following the release of a Netflix series about the case, whether he would apologize for the ads to the men who were exonerated in the Central Park jogger case, Trump refused.

"Why do you bring that question up now? It's an interesting time to bring it up. You have people on both sides of that," he said. "They admitted their guilt. If you look at Linda Fairstein and you look at some of the prosecutors, they think that the city should never have settled that case, so we'll leave it at that."

Following Trump's indictment in 2023 on 34 felony counts of falsified business records in the hush money case, some of the exonerated men called it "karma."