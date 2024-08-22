She will stress what she's calling a "New Way Forward," her campaign says.

DNC 2024 Day 4 live updates: Kamala Harris to tell her story to the nation

The final day of the Democratic National Convention wraps up with Kamala Harris' big moment: her acceptance speech in which she gets to tell her story to the millions of Americans watching.

Her campaign says, in addition to describing her middle-class upbringing, she will continue to stress optimism and patriotism -- the "politics of joy" -- the overall themes we've heard throughout the gathering.