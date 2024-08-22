DNC 2024 Day 4 live updates: Kamala Harris to tell her story to the nation

Kamala Harris to tell her personal story in acceptance speech
The fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention is leading up to a dramatic finale: Kamala Harris giving her acceptance speech and getting to tell her personal story -- in her own words -- to an audience of millions.
She's expected talk about a middle-class upbringing with a working mother. She will continue to stress the themes we've heard from speakers throughout the convention: optimism and patriotism -- the "politics of joy" -- drawing a contrast, her campaign says, with the "dark" vision of Donald Trump.