DNC 2024 Day 4 live updates: Kamala Harris to tell her story to the nation

She will stress what she's calling a "New Way Forward," her campaign says.

ByAlexandra Hutzler, Ivan Pereira, Meredith Deliso, Tal Axelrod, and Brittany Gaddy
Last Updated: August 22, 2024, 10:11 AM EDT

The final day of the Democratic National Convention wraps up with Kamala Harris' big moment: her acceptance speech in which she gets to tell her story to the millions of Americans watching.

Her campaign says, in addition to describing her middle-class upbringing, she will continue to stress optimism and patriotism -- the "politics of joy" -- the overall themes we've heard throughout the gathering.

8 hour and 30 minutes ago

Kamala Harris to tell her personal story in acceptance speech

The fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention is leading up to a dramatic finale: Kamala Harris giving her acceptance speech and getting to tell her personal story -- in her own words -- to an audience of millions.

She's expected talk about a middle-class upbringing with a working mother. She will continue to stress the themes we've heard from speakers throughout the convention: optimism and patriotism -- the "politics of joy" -- drawing a contrast, her campaign says, with the "dark" vision of Donald Trump.

