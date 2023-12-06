Republican debate live updates: 4 candidates taking the stage again, with voting set to start soon

The Iowa caucuses are in less than six weeks; Trump remains the favorite.

With voting set to start in the 2024 Republican primary in less than six weeks, four of the top candidates are again set to take the stage for a debate -- this time on Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The event, hosted by NewsNation and moderated by Elizabeth Vargas, Megyn Kelly and Eliana Johnson, will feature Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. The primary's front-runner, former President Donald Trump, continues to skip the debates despite criticism from his rivals. He'll be fundraising in Florida.

ABC News and the analysts at 538 are live-blogging every major moment and highlight from the debate. PolitiFact will make real-time fact checks of key statements.