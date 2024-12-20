Top Democrat warns Senate may not accept House bill
Democrat Patty Murray, the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, is making it clear that she's preparing for a fight on government funding.
"I'm ready to stay here through Christmas because we're not going to let Elon Musk run the government," Murray said.
Her statement signals that Senate Democrats may not be willing to roll over and accept whatever funding measure the House manages to pass.
Senate Democrats, including Murray and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, are continuing to advocate for a return to the bipartisan deal that President-elect Donald Trump helped to kill earlier this week.
"The American people do not want chaos or a costly government shutdown all because an unelected billionaire wants to call the shots -- I am ready to work with Republicans and Democrats to pass the bipartisan deal both sides negotiated as soon as possible," Murray said.
-ABC News' Allison Pecorin