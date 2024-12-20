The federal government is set to run out of money Friday night.

With a government shutdown deadline just hours away, Republican congressional leaders are scrambling to come up with a third spending proposal.

An initial bipartisan deal was tanked earlier this week by President-elect Donald Trump and his ally Elon Musk. Then on Thursday night, the House failed to pass a revamped plan that included Trump's explosive demand that the debt limit be extended.

Thousands of federal workers could have to work without pay if a shutdown ensues. Others could be furloughed and many government services could be affected.