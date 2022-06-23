Jan. 6 hearing live updates: Focus is Trump's effort to corrupt Justice Department

Federal agents search home of former Trump Justice Department official

Federal agents searched the Virginia home of former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on Wednesday morning, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the activity told ABC News.

It was unclear which federal agencies conducted the search, just hours before the House Jan. 6 committee was set to hold a hearing on then-President Donald Trump's effort to corrupt the Justice Department in what it says was his plot to overturn the election, but one neighbor who witnessed the law enforcement activity said they saw officials entering the residence early Wednesday.

Clark, a former assistant attorney general for the environment and natural resources, emerged as a key player in Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department in the wake of the 2020 election. He previously pleaded the Fifth Amendment in an appearance before the Jan. 6 committee and has declined to comment through an attorney when asked about specific details regarding his alleged coordination with Trump and others.

-ABC News’ Katherine Faulders, Alexander Mallin, Luke Barr and Mike Levine