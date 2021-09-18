Justice for J6 updates: Protesters expected to gather at noon

The Justice for J6 rally is being billed as a protest for defendants being detained in connection with the January insurrection at the Capitol.

At least 610 individuals have been federally charged for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Most of the roughly 60 who remain behind bars are suspects prosecutors and judges have identified as posing a credible and ongoing threat to the public's safety based on either their violent assaults against police or their leadership role in planning the riot.

Many of the same far-right groups and individuals who promoted the original Jan. 6 rally-turned insurrection are this time warning supporters to avoid the demonstration at all costs. Instead, leading voices on the far right are warning followers to stay away while baselessly claiming it's an FBI trap. Former President Donald Trump has called it a "setup" but also released a statement supporting those charged.

With the House and Senate both out, no lawmakers are expected to be at the Capitol on Saturday. But preventative security measures are still being taken, including the reinstallation of temporary fencing around the Capitol complex.

Rally organizer Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign staffer, has said violence isn't welcome at the rally.