LIVE UPDATES
Justice for J6 updates: Protesters expected to gather at noon
Temporary fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol.
The Justice for J6 rally is being billed as a protest for defendants being detained in connection with the January insurrection at the Capitol.
At least 610 individuals have been federally charged for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Most of the roughly 60 who remain behind bars are suspects prosecutors and judges have identified as posing a credible and ongoing threat to the public's safety based on either their violent assaults against police or their leadership role in planning the riot.
Many of the same far-right groups and individuals who promoted the original Jan. 6 rally-turned insurrection are this time warning supporters to avoid the demonstration at all costs. Instead, leading voices on the far right are warning followers to stay away while baselessly claiming it's an FBI trap. Former President Donald Trump has called it a "setup" but also released a statement supporting those charged.
With the House and Senate both out, no lawmakers are expected to be at the Capitol on Saturday. But preventative security measures are still being taken, including the reinstallation of temporary fencing around the Capitol complex.
Rally organizer Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign staffer, has said violence isn't welcome at the rally.
Latest developments:
Capitol Police prepared in case of violence but hopeful for peaceful event
U.S. Capitol Police are prepared for potential violence at the "Justice for J6" rally, though are hopeful Saturday's event "remains peaceful," U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Tom Manger said.
"There have been some threats of violence associated" with the rally, Manger told reporters at a press briefing Friday. "We have a strong plan in place to ensure that it remains peaceful and that if violence does occur, that we can stop it as quickly as possible."
Capitol Police leadership has been working over the last eight months "to ensure that we don't have a repeat of January 6," Manger added.
Manger told ABC News’ Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott he is most concerned about violent conflicts between protesters and counterprotesters.
Fencing started going up around the Capitol complex earlier this week as part of an "enhanced security posture" to shield the Capitol from any violence, authorities said.
-ABC News' Luke Barr