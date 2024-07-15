RNC 2024 Day 1 live updates: Trump says he'll announce VP pick today

The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump has thoroughly altered the stakes and tone of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which kicks off Monday, just two days after a shooter opened fire at the former president's Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, grazing Trump's ear and leading to a spectator's death.

Trump arrived in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon, ahead of the RNC's start on Monday.

In a social media post Sunday, Trump indicated that he was going to delay his trip, but decided he wouldn't allow a "shooter" to change his scheduled plans to head to the RNC.

U.S. Secret Service and other officials said Sunday there are no plans to expand the security perimeter and that there are no known threats. Ahead of the shooting at his rally, the GOP convention was gearing up to be an extravagant event centered around symbolic, Trump-era Republican ideas and party unity, sealed on Thursday with the third nomination of the former president.

-ABC's Brittany Shepherd, Kelsey Walsh and Isabella Murray