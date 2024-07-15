RNC 2024 Day 1 live updates: Trump says he'll announce VP pick today

Pre-planned group of 1,700 National Guardsmen and other troops supporting RNC security
As part of a plan that predates the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, roughly 1,700 National Guardsmen and several active-duty troops will assist other agencies with security at the Republican National Convention, according to Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh.
"In regards to the Republican National Convention, approximately 1,700 National Guard and a small number of active-duty personnel will be providing support to civil authorities from July 13 through 19. These personnel are supporting the FBI, U.S. Secret Service and Milwaukee Metro Police Department for 24/7 operations," Singh said.
Singh emphasized that this support was pre-planned, and not related to the shooting at Trump's rally over the weekend, nor was the force augmented as a result.
-Matt Seyler