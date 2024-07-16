Live

RNC 2024 Day 2 updates: Trump, Vance announce 1st rally together after RNC

The theme of Tuesday's session is "Make America Safe Again."

ByMeredith Deliso, Ivan Pereira, Tal Axelrod, Chris Boccia, and Alexandra Hutzler
Last Updated: July 16, 2024, 2:42 PM EDT

The second day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee gets underway Tuesday afternoon after a dramatic appearance Monday night by the party's new nominee -- former President Donald Trump -- wearing a bandage on his ear where he was wounded in an assassination attempt two days before.

Among the featured speakers -- a late add -- will be Trump's former primary rival -- former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley -- who once called Trump a "catastrophe." She now is expected to stress Trump's new theme of "unity."

2 minutes ago

Trump senior advisor doubles down on Trump's support for Second Amendment

Former President Donald Trump campaign's senior adviser Chris LaCivita spoke at a panel hosted by pro-Second Amendment group USCCA on Tuesday morning updating the crowd about Trump's recovery and message of unity.

LaCivita said both Trump and himself are supporters of the Second Amendment and reiterated the former president's messaging has always been to allow law-abiding citizens the ability to carry firearms to protect themselves and their families.

"It's also really important in this election, because Biden has made it clear he wants to ban them," LaCivita said. "There are so many things that you can do to curb the problem of individuals as opposed to trying to ban what is clearly… a right."

37 minutes ago

Trump, Vance to hold campaign rally in Michigan

Trump's campaign announced that he and JD Vance will be holding a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday.

This will mark their first rally together and the first one after Trump's assassination attempt. The rally will take place in an indoor venue.

8 hour and 38 minutes ago

There's Trump merchandise galore at RNC

People look at political merchandise for sale on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee.
A person looks at political merchandise for sale on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee.
Merchandise abounds outside of the convention center, with official RNC-branded souvenirs sold inside the Fiserv Forum. The signature red "MAGA" hat is sold at all of them, but all of the vendors have slightly different stock.

A vendor outside of the main security line was selling shirts with the now-iconic photo after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, while another inside of the security perimeter sold T-shirts that declared "I'm voting for the felon."

A vendor sells t-shirts honoring former President Donald Trump outside the Republican National Convention on July 16, 2024.
The official RNC store features T-shirts with Trump's mugshot along with more niche merchandise such as Christmas ornaments.

People buy merchandise supporting former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee.
8 hour and 59 minutes ago

Ramaswamy says 'national unity is important,' will be focus of his speech tonight

Vivek Ramaswamy, a high-profile businessman and former 2024 Republican presidential primary candidate, told reporters in a brief gaggle on Tuesday morning that he plans on striking themes of unity during his remarks he's set to give on Tuesday night at the convention's main session.

Ramaswamy said his focus on national unity might come as a surprise to some viewers and listeners.

“It may not be the message that everyone expects to hear from me, but I do think that this message of national unity is important,” he said.

He added that he strives for an "authentic" version of unity.

“I don't want to fake national unity -- not some astroturf, artificial kind -- but the real thing. Authentic national unity, not one that pretends that we agree on everything, because we don't. But that we are the country where we can still disagree like hell and still have dinner at the end of it.”

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to reporters in the spin room before a presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Atlanta, June 27, 2024.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

