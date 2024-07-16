RNC 2024 Day 2 updates: Trump, Vance announce 1st rally together after RNC

Former President Donald Trump campaign's senior adviser Chris LaCivita spoke at a panel hosted by pro-Second Amendment group USCCA on Tuesday morning updating the crowd about Trump's recovery and message of unity.

LaCivita said both Trump and himself are supporters of the Second Amendment and reiterated the former president's messaging has always been to allow law-abiding citizens the ability to carry firearms to protect themselves and their families.

"It's also really important in this election, because Biden has made it clear he wants to ban them," LaCivita said. "There are so many things that you can do to curb the problem of individuals as opposed to trying to ban what is clearly… a right."

-ABC News' Kelsey Walsh, Lalee Ibssa and Soorin Kim