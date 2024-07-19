Live

RNC 2024 Day 4 updates: Trump to bring killed firefighter's gear with him on stage

The final day is a buildup to his highly anticipated prime-time speech.

ByMeredith Deliso, Ivan Pereira, Alexandra Hutzler, Chris Boccia, and Tal Axelrod
Last Updated: July 18, 2024, 8:42 PM EDT

The fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention is a buildup to tonight's highly anticipated prime-time address from Donald Trump.

It will be the former president's first public speech since he narrowly escaped an attempt on his life Saturday at his rally in Pennsylvania.

He has said the attack changed his thinking about what he would say and now plans to stress "unity" in his speech.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
18 minutes ago

Deafening applause for Tucker Carlson

The arena immediately rose to its feet for the former Fox host.

US political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Many are taking out their cellphones to record him speaking on stage.

23 minutes ago

Trump to bring Butler shooting victim's firefighter gear on stage: Sources

When Trump takes the stage tonight, sources close to the former president told ABC News he will have with him a helmet and firefighter jacket that belonged to Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the attempted assassination on the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A spokesperson for Comperatore's family confirmed to ABC News they provided the helmet and gear to the Trump campaign.

Flowers and a tribute to fallen firefighter Corey Comperatore are pictured at the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company in Buffalo Township Pa., July 15, 2024.
Sue Ogrocki/AP

-ABC News' Katherine Faulders and John Santucci

27 minutes ago

Alina Habba on Trump: 'He is my friend'

Alina Habba, the former president's attorney, spoke glowingly about Trump, whom she said has been an "empowering" boss. "He lifts up those around him," she said.

Donald's Trump attorney Alina Habba speaks during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 18, 2024.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

"To my Iraqi parents,” she said, "he is a mentor to their daughter."

"But to me, he is my friend," she said, choking up.

The former president’s attorney spoke glowingly about Trump, who she said has been an “empowering” boss.
The former president’s attorney spoke glowingly about Trump, who she said has been an “empowering” boss.