RNC 2024 Day 4 updates: Trump to bring killed firefighter's gear with him on stage

The fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention is a buildup to tonight's highly anticipated prime-time address from Donald Trump.

It will be the former president's first public speech since he narrowly escaped an attempt on his life Saturday at his rally in Pennsylvania.

He has said the attack changed his thinking about what he would say and now plans to stress "unity" in his speech.