RNC 2024 Day 4 updates: Trump to bring killed firefighter's gear with him on stage

Deafening applause for Tucker Carlson
The arena immediately rose to its feet for the former Fox host.
Many are taking out their cellphones to record him speaking on stage.
The final day is a buildup to his highly anticipated prime-time speech.
The fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention is a buildup to tonight's highly anticipated prime-time address from Donald Trump.
It will be the former president's first public speech since he narrowly escaped an attempt on his life Saturday at his rally in Pennsylvania.
He has said the attack changed his thinking about what he would say and now plans to stress "unity" in his speech.
When Trump takes the stage tonight, sources close to the former president told ABC News he will have with him a helmet and firefighter jacket that belonged to Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the attempted assassination on the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania.
A spokesperson for Comperatore's family confirmed to ABC News they provided the helmet and gear to the Trump campaign.
-ABC News' Katherine Faulders and John Santucci
Alina Habba, the former president's attorney, spoke glowingly about Trump, whom she said has been an "empowering" boss. "He lifts up those around him," she said.
"To my Iraqi parents,” she said, "he is a mentor to their daughter."
"But to me, he is my friend," she said, choking up.