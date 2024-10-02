Walz-Vance debate updates: Less than 1 hour until VP candidates face off

Walz arrives at CBS Studios in NYC for debate
Walz's motorcade has arrived at CBS Studios in New York City for the debate. Vance is en route.
-ABC News' Isabella Murray and Hannah Demissie
The matchup could have an impact on critical undecided voters.
The vice-presidential debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance could prove to be a major factor in the presidential election -- given how close the race is and its potential impact with undecided voters.
The 90-minute CBS News showdown starts at 9 p.m. ET in New York City. ABC News Digital will live blog throughout the day and evening, pre-debate coverage will air at 8 p.m. on the ABC network and stream on ABC News Live -- followed by the debate itself and post-debate analysis.
Reince Priebus and Donna Brazile joined ABC News Live to discuss what the goals are for Vance and Walz tonight.
"They have one thing to do: to show they can be president and to show the American people that they're likable," said Priebus, who served as chief of staff in the Trump White House.
Priebus also stressed the need to reach "uncommitted voters" and discuss what they want to hear. For Republicans, he said, the key issue is the economy, while Democrats will want to hear about health care.
Brazile, a Democratic Party operative, said Walz has to focus on how the Biden-Harris administration has lowered costs and tackled inflation while also bringing back manufacturing jobs.
"So I think that winner of this debate will be able to talk about those kitchen table issues that will be relatable to the American people. Let's abort all the conversations about childless women and cats and dogs, and instead address those concerns," she said.
President Joe Biden sent well-wishes to Walz in a post on X from his campaign account on Tuesday night ahead of the CBS News vice presidential debate.
"Coach, I got your back tonight! Tonight, America will see the strong, principled, and effective leader I've known for years—and the contrast you and Kamala provide against the other team," Biden wrote.
-ABC News' Oren Oppenheim
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., surrogating for Vance, predicted that Iran's attacks Tuesday on Israel could be a part of the debate questions, saying the latest development in the Middle East has raised the stakes of the importance of national security issues.
"I think that as the American people are seeing the unprecedented hypersonic ballistic missile attack directly from Iran launched into multiple quantities, that raises the stakes," she said in the spin room. "It also provides an opportunity for JD Vance to compare the peace through strength, and the peace, specifically in the Middle East under President Trump, versus this catastrophe that we're seeing around the world."
-ABC News' Soo Rin Kim