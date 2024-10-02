Walz-Vance debate updates: Less than 1 hour until VP candidates face off

Political analysts weigh in on what Vance, Walz need to do to win

Reince Priebus and Donna Brazile joined ABC News Live to discuss what the goals are for Vance and Walz tonight.

"They have one thing to do: to show they can be president and to show the American people that they're likable," said Priebus, who served as chief of staff in the Trump White House.

Priebus also stressed the need to reach "uncommitted voters" and discuss what they want to hear. For Republicans, he said, the key issue is the economy, while Democrats will want to hear about health care.

Brazile, a Democratic Party operative, said Walz has to focus on how the Biden-Harris administration has lowered costs and tackled inflation while also bringing back manufacturing jobs.

"So I think that winner of this debate will be able to talk about those kitchen table issues that will be relatable to the American people. Let's abort all the conversations about childless women and cats and dogs, and instead address those concerns," she said.