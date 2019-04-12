A man was arrested after trying to set his clothes on fire near the White House on Friday.

An individual in Lafayette Park, across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, lit his jacket on fire while he was wearing it, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters) Police and rescue personnel remove a man on a stretcher from Lafayette Park after the man lit his jacket on fire in front of the White House in Washington, April 12, 2019.

The Secret Service responded immediately, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid, the official said.

(Carlos Barria/Reuters) Police and rescue personnel remove a man on a stretcher from Lafayette Park after the man lit his jacket on fire in front of the White House in Washington, April 12, 2019.

The man was being evaluated and transported to an area hospital, a source told ABC News.

(Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images) Police secure the perimeter of the White House after a man reportedly tried to set himself on fire outside the presidential mansion on April 12, 2019 in Washington.

President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time but it's unlcear whether he was aware of the incident.

ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.