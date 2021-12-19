Manchin says he's a 'no' on Biden's Build Back Better social spending plan

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., seems to have sealed the fate of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill on "Fox News Sunday," when he announced that he is a "no" on the legislation.

"I've always said if I can't go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can't vote for it. I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there," Manchin said.

"You’re done? This is a no?" host Bret Baier asked.

"This is a no on this piece of legislation. I have tried everything I know to do," he replied, adding that Biden worked "diligently" and was "wonderful to work with" but knew he had concerns.

Manchin's comments effectively end Democrats' hopes of passing Biden's social spending plan with Democratic votes alone. Manchin is the crucial, 50th vote needed to get the bill across the line.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.