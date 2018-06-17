Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon said that Martin Luther King, Jr. would be “proud” of what President Donald Trump has done for African-American and Latino workers in the U.S.

“Martin Luther King ... he would be proud of what Donald Trump has done for [the] black and Hispanic working class, OK?” Bannon told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl in an exclusive interview on “This Week” Sunday.

Karl pushed back on Bannon's claim that Martin Luther King, Jr. would be proud of the effects of Trump's policies on minorities.

“I think there are a lot of, a lot of civil rights leaders that would adamantly disagree with you on that,” Karl said.

Bannon was responding to Karl's asking him about comments he made in March at an event with far-right French politicians.

“Let them call you racist," Bannon said at that event. "Let them call you xenophobes. Let them call you nativists. Wear it as a badge of honor. Because every day, we get stronger and they get weaker.”

Bannon told Karl his quote was taken out of context. “The lead-in to that was saying, 'When they can't fight you on the facts, they're going to call you racist,'” he said.

“I was talking specifically about Donald Trump and his policies,” Bannon said Sunday. “His economic nationalism doesn't care about your race, your religion, your gender, your sexual preference. Here's what it cares about, that you're citizens of the United States of America. We have all-time low unemployment among blacks in this country and 20-year low among Hispanics. The black working class and Hispanic working class are now getting the benefits of border security and economic nationalism.”

Earlier in the "This Week" interview, when discussing the Trump administration's immigration policies, Bannon said, “This illegal immigration, the people that [are] hurt the most are the Hispanic and black working class. It suppresses their wages; it destroys their healthcare; it destroys their school systems.”

Bannon said something similar about immigration and minorities to the BBC at the end of May.

“Mass illegal immigration is a scam by the globalists,” Bannon said then. "It’s there to suppress the wages of the black and Hispanic working class by giving unlimited competition on labor.”