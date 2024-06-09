Mayorkas defends new asylum restrictions

The Biden administration is further tightening asylum access at the border.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas defended the Biden administration's new asylum restrictions and consequences for migrants who cross the border illegally in an interview with ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday.

"Our intent is to really change the risk calculus of individuals before they leave their countries of origin and incentivize them to use lawful pathways that we have made available to them and keep them out of the hands of exploitative smugglers," Mayorkas told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.