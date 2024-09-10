Melania Trump questions security failure at Donald Trump assassination attempt in video post

"There is definitely more to this story," she said.

Former first lady Melania Trump described the July 13 assassination attempt on her husband, former President Donald Trump, as "a horrible, distressing experience" in a new video.

She also questioned official accounts of the security failure at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally, suggesting there's "more to this story."

Melania Trump has been posting videos defending her husband ahead of tonight's presidential debate as a part of her promotional campaign for her forthcoming memoir, titled "Melania."

"The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience," Melania Trump said in the short video, posted Tuesday morning on X. "Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can't help but wonder why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?"

"There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth," she continued.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 18, 2024. Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the shooter. Crooks, who also shot and killed a spectator at the rally and injured two others, was killed at the scene.

In an Aug. 28 media call, Kevin P. Rojek, Special Agent in Charge for the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, said that their investigation to that point had provided "valuable insight into [Crooks'] mindset, but not a definitive motive" for the shooting.

"To date, we have not uncovered any credible evidence indicating the subject conspired with anyone else," Rojek also said, adding that the FBI will "continue to pursue all investigative leads to determine any possible links to co-conspirators."

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who came under scrutiny for the agency's failure to prevent the assassination attempt, resigned her position on July 23.

In an audio clip posted to X on Monday, the former first lady described how the 2020 election "changed" some people's lives forever, and said that there are "efforts to silence" her husband.

"The 2020 election results changed our lives forever. It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, safety, and even the geopolitical landscape," Melania Trump said. "America is more divided today than ever before. It has become increasingly apparent that there are significant challenges to free speech, as demonstrated by the efforts to silence my husband."

Both the video and the audio clip end with promotional messaging for her memoir and where to order the book.

In yet another video posted last week on X, Melania Trump described the experience of writing the memoir as a "deeply personal and reflective journey."

"As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts. I believe it is important to share my perspective, the truth," Trump said.

Donald Trump raises his arm with blood on his face during a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump at Butler Farm Show Inc. July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pa. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Melania Trump's memoir, which she began promoting in July, is scheduled to be released on Oct. 8. Her website describes it in part as "the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path."

"The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life," and includes "stories and images never before shared with the public," the according to the website.

"Melania" is available in three editions ranging in cost from $40 to $250 for a signed, expanded "collector's edition."