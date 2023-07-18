Michigan AG announces felony charges against 'fake electors' in 2020 election plot

The Michigan attorney general has announced charges against the state's 16 "fake electors," the office announced in a press release on Tuesday afternoon, for their alleged role in the scheme after the 2020 presidential election.

Attorney General Dana Nessel charged each of the state's electors with felonies including conspiracy to commit forgery, forgery and other charges.

The 16 electors allegedly met "covertly" in the basement of the Michigan Republican Party headquarters on Dec. 14 and signed their names to multiple certificates stating they were the duly elected electors.

Those false documents were then "transmitted to the United States Senate and National Archives in a coordinated effort to award the state's electoral votes to the candidate of their choosing, in place of the candidates actually elected by the people of Michigan."

The investigation remains ongoing, the release says.

"The false electors' actions undermined the public's faith in the integrity of our elections and, we believe, also plainly violated the laws by which we administer our elections in Michigan," Nessel said in a statement. "My department has prosecuted numerous cases of election law violations throughout my tenure, and it would be malfeasance of the greatest magnitude if my department failed to act here in the face of overwhelming evidence of an organized effort to circumvent the lawfully cast ballots of millions of Michigan voters in a presidential election."

