Michigan Gov. Whitmer: Protests 'undermine' state's response to COVID-19 crisis

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is charged with overseeing the critical battleground's response to the coronavirus, said the frequent protests overwhelming the state's capital against her stay-at-home order are undermining the effort to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

"These protests, they do undermine the effort, and it's very clearly a political statement that is playing out where people are coming together from across the state, they are congregating, they're not wearing masks, they are not seeing six feet apart, and then they go back home into communities and the risk of perpetuating the spread of COVID-19 is real," she said on ABC's "The View" on Wednesday. "While I respect people's right to dissent, they need to do it in a way that is responsible and does not put others at risk."

Whitmer has found herself in the middle of the partisan debate over when to reopen the nation, after thousands of protesters, some carrying pro-Trump flags, lined the streets outside the state capital in Lansing in mid-April, overtly spurning the order.

At the end of April, another demonstration led to hundreds of protesters, some of whom were armed with guns and rifles, spilling into the Michigan State Capitol building, crowded the halls and staircases to urge the state legislature to deny Whitmer's order. Another rally is planned for this week at the Capitol on Thursday, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Earlier this week, Whitmer urged Vice President Mike Pence to discourage the protests during a call with governors, according to audio of the call obtained by ABC News, in an effort to protect rural communities from potentially being afflicted by the large-scale gatherings, which she said could further spread the coronavirus in those areas after protesters return home.

Whitmer asked the vice president, to the extent that he can, to "reinforce kind of those needs to take this seriously" and added, "if discouraging protests is something you could consider doing, I'd really be grateful."

Pence didn't address her concerns over the protests, but added later in the exchange with Whitmer that the administration will "continue to emphasize to people the safe and responsible practices while we ll move toward re-opening."

When asked about her request of the vice president, and President Trump's tweets calling on the governor to "liberate" Michigan amid the pitched battles over the lockdown, Whitmer asserted that the protests only exacerbate the need for the stay-at-home orders they are demonstrating against.

"These protests, you know in a in a perverse way, make it likelier that we're going to have to stay in a stay home posture," she said. "The whole point of them supposedly is that they don't want to be doing that and that's why I'm asking that everyone with the platform, call on people to do the right thing. So these have been really political rallies where people come with Confederate flags and Nazi symbolism and are calling for violence. This is not appropriate in a global pandemic but it's certainly not an exercise of democratic principles where we have free speech."

"This is calls to violence, this is racist and misogynistic and I ask that everyone who has a platform uses it to call on people to observe the best practices promulgated by the CDC and to stop encouraging this behavior because it only makes it that much more precarious for us to try to re-engage our economy which is what everyone says they want us to be able to do," she continued.

The Democratic chief executive has remained steadfast in her approach to reopening Michigan.

Last week, Whitmer signed an executive order extending the state's stay-at-home order through May 28, despite growing from protesters and state officials to ease the to restrictions earlier.

Michigan is one of the hardest-hit states by the outbreak, with more than 48,000 confirmed cases and nearly 4,700 deaths - marking one of highest death rates in the country.

