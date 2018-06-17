Midterm elections are an 'up or down vote' on impeaching Trump, says Bannon

President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, said the upcoming November midterm elections an “up or down vote on the impeachment of Donald Trump.”

“This is Trump's first [re-election]," Bannon told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on “This Week” Sunday. "It's going to be this November.”

Bannon seemed to be referring to the fact that if Democrats were to retake a simple majority in the House of Representatives in November, they could potentially push for a vote on whether to impeach Trump. Even if the House did vote on and approve impeachment, a two-thirds super-majority of senators would have to convict the president for him to be removed from office, which has never occurred in U.S. history.

Unlike Bannon, Democratic leaders in Congress are not casting the midterm elections as a decision on impeachment.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told CNN in May that impeachment is “divisive” and “not ... a policy agenda.”

Bannon also said on "This Week" that Republicans should not run on their recently-passed tax cut if they want to win in the midterms.

“The Republican establishment has spent all this money trying to get people to love the tax cut," said Bannon, adding that a top GOP donor, Charles Koch, told Republican House members, 'Hey, guys, if you run on that [tax cut] you're going to lose 40 seats.'”

Polaris

Bannon said the secret to GOP victory in November is for candidates to act as is Trump is "on the ballot."

"It's very simple, November 6th, up or down vote ... up or down vote on the impeachment of Donald Trump. I'll tell you what, you get to then look at Trump's economic policies, the growth of the economy," he said.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE

Karl asked Bannon if that means Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker is "right ... that the Republican Party has become the cult of Donald Trump?"

Bannon disputed that notion, telling Karl, “No [the Republican Party] is absolutely not a cult of Donald Trump,”

However, on Tuesday in a South Carolina congressional primary, GOP Rep. Mark Sanford, a former governor, lost to fellow Republican Katie Arrington after Trump tweeted that voters should choose Arrington. Sanford is a staunch conservative but had been critical of Trump.