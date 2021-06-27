Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Derek Chauvin sentencing

Chauvin was sentenced to 270 months Friday by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Sunday said the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22 1/2 years was based on facts of the law.

"It's 10 years beyond the recommended sentence," Ellison told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "I think the judge is right."

On Friday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said Chauvin acted in a manner that was "particularly cruel and an abuse of his authority" in the killing of George Floyd.

Chauvin's prison sentence was less aggressive than the 30 years originally pursued by prosecutors but more extensive than what Chauvin's counsel proposed: probation and time he had already spent in prison.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.