Missouri 2024 Democratic primary results

March 23, 2024, 5:16 AM

The 2024 Missouri Democratic presidential primary election will take place on March 23, 2024.

Missouri Democrats will be able to cast their vote at an in-person voting site from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. CDT on the day of the primary. Voters can vote at any in-person voting site, and are not restricted to the county in which they live.

There are 64 delegates up for grabs for Democratic candidates.

State significance

Missouri no longer holds state-run presidential primaries, instead leaving it up to each party to run its own presidential primary or caucus.

The state last voted for a Democratic candidate for president in the general election in 1996.

