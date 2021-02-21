More money for schools unnecessary if US not focused on reopening: Scalise

President Joe Biden needs to provide strong support on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reopening schools instead of waiting for more money to be approved by Congress, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said Sunday on ABC "This Week."

Biden's plan to return students to school with another coronavirus relief package -- which would provide additional funds to state and local governments -- is unnecessary, Scalise told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, pointing to unused funds from previously passed relief bills.

"But this money -- idea that you have to wait until the money comes out, Jon, that's not the case," Scalise said. "There's over $60 billion still remaining in previous relief package, the money is there."

"Let's target the money, but this idea that Washington should be giving out $100-plus billion of new money to school and not even requiring them to reopen -- that's an insult to those children who are demanding they go back to school," he added.

